Watch hundreds of freelance musicians play in Parliament Square to highlight plight of the arts

The group came together to perform Holst

Musicians gathered in Parliament Square
© letmusicliveuk

Hundreds of freelance musicians gathered outside the Houses of Parliament to perform and highlight the plight of the arts.

With thousands unable to access freelance support schemes, 400 individuals gathered in Parliament Square to perform numbers that could be heard within the Commons. Set up by letmusicliveuk, tunes from Holst were played out with socially distanced orchestra members spacing themselves out across Parliament Square.

