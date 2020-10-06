Watch hundreds of freelance musicians play in Parliament Square to highlight plight of the arts

Hundreds of freelance musicians gathered outside the Houses of Parliament to perform and highlight the plight of the arts.

With thousands unable to access freelance support schemes, 400 individuals gathered in Parliament Square to perform numbers that could be heard within the Commons. Set up by letmusicliveuk, tunes from Holst were played out with socially distanced orchestra members spacing themselves out across Parliament Square.

Watch clips below:

400 viable musicians playing 90 seconds of Mars from The Planets, using 20% of the music to illustrate the paltry support they're getting during #COVID19. #LetMusicLive. Recognise their contribution to this country's economy. Support them. pic.twitter.com/DmLG65kUzL — Jon Jacob (@thoroughlygood) October 6, 2020

UK instrumentalists play ‘Mars' from Holst's "The Planets" in Parliament Square to #LetMusicLive pic.twitter.com/4GwVVg6BbZ — Garsington Opera (@GarsingtonOpera) October 6, 2020