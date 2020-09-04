Free open-air cinema in Covent Garden to present Royal Opera House shows and musical films

A brand new open-air Covent Garden cinema will welcome visitors next weekend.

Running from 11 to 13 September, the cinema will be showing two free films every day, including matinee screenings of The Greatest Showman, Back to the Future and Mrs Doubtfire as well as evening screenings from the Royal Opera House of Swan Lake, Alice in Wonderland and La Bohème.

Restaurants in the area will be offering collection deals to help provide food for audience members, with tickets available through the Luna Cinemas website.

The scheme is aiming to kick-start footfall in the West End, which has dropped severely since lockdown.

Alex Beard, chief executive, Royal Opera House said: "It has been fantastic to see the ROH connect with new and diverse audiences in such creative ways over the last few months, and this partnership with Capco and Luna Cinemas is particularly exciting.

"Making use of our iconic location in the heart of Covent Garden, these screenings will provide audiences with a truly memorable ROH experience - be it your first time seeing an opera or ballet, or your hundredth."

All seating in the outdoor cinema will be socially distanced, to help prevent any viral transmission.