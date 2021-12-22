Former Les Misérables Cosette returns to West End production with four hours' notice

Les Misérables will not be beaten by the pandemic, it seems.

Charlotte Kennedy, who played the role of Cosette two years ago (in the older production of the show) was called up with mere hours' notice to play the role at the Sondheim Theatre due to a raft of cast absences. The long-running hit presented a concert production to audiences today.

Kennedy, who has also appeared in a South Pacific concert, tweeted: "Listen I was in the office at 10:30am booking couriers and by 2:30pm I was onstage at The Sondheim...WHAT A TIME."

Last week, Bradley Jaden was forced to take on the role of Enjolras due to missing leads. Update: John Owen-Jones will be returning to appear in the show with no rehearsal this evening.

Cast members, be they leads, ensemble, covers, alternates or swings, have been doing incredible work over the last few weeks keeping lights on across the nation, while theatres cope with a surge in cases and missing cast members.