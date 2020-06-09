Flute Theatre to live-stream new show to households for audiences with autism and their families

Flute Theatre has announced a series of online interactive performances that will be streamed to individual households for those with autism and their families.

Specialising in bringing Shakespearean productions to audiences that wouldn't necessarily be able to experience them, particularly children on the autism spectrum, the company has performed productions across Europe, in countries such as Poland, Romania and the UK.

The company was founded in 2014 and its current artistic director is Kelly Hunter (who was recently made MBE). Hunter previously worked with children with autism during her time at the RSC. Before the lockdown, a large portion of the company's day-to-day work takes place at the Bush Theatre.

The new interactive performances of Pericles will take place from 22 June to 18 July. The piece was originally created in 2019 to be toured in 2020, but has now been adapted to allow for remote access and engagement.

Hunter said: "The Covid-19 crisis has changed everything I do; in the last three months I've worked every day adapting my games to be played online without losing the drama, the impact and the love. Just as Pericles reaches across oceans to find his family, we've stretched ourselves to keep contact with our community of autistic individuals and in doing so we've created a whole new way of telling this story that we can now share with the world, one family at a time.

"The story of Pericles is one of hope in the face of adversity; our performances will offer families who feel marginalised and locked away a place to combat their isolation, express their feelings and shine their inner lights as brightly as they are able."

Tickets cost £10, though for those struggling they will be free. You can find out more here.

The company were the designated charity for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards earlier this year – you can see a video of them in action below: