Five reasons to watch the barnstorming BKLYN the Musical online

Tonight's the night!

The digital revival of hit off-Broadway show BKLYN, about a group of New York residents telling their stories in musical form, will be premiering via online stage platform stream.theatre, where it remains available until 4 April.

As you might expect, we're very excited for the show's imminent arrival and, as an amuse-bouche, director Dean Johnson and musical director, Leo Munby have given five rather straightforward reasons to see the show:

1. Sejal Keshwala

2. Emma Kingston

3. Newtion Matthews

4. Jamie Muscato

5. Marisha Wallace

That's right – the five-person cast – who have leapt onto Andrew Exeter's immense set to bring Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson's piece to life in the midst of lockdown.

You can watch each of them in action in the show's trailer here:





And 5 more reasons to watch BKLYN - The Musical from the cast…

Emma Kingston: We made a movie! This is a way of putting on a show that's never really been done before. It's site specific and a real mix of live theatre, digital theatre and film.

The cast of BKLYN



Marisha Wallace: Being a part of a new, innovative way to experience theatre at home and give access to people who may not have chance to see live theatre.



Sejal Keshwala: In my opinion it's some of the best live vocals you'll ever hear.

Jamie Muscato: You can watch great theatre from the comfort of your own home.

Newtion Matthews: It's magic! And everyone needs a little bit of magic, right!

Watch Kingston perform a number from the show here:

Book tickets at the link below.