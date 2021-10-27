Five Guys Named Moe to be revived this Christmas

Hit musical Five Guys Named Moe will make a return to London this winter.

Penned by Clarke Peters and featuring music by Louis Jordan, the show will play at Upstairs at the Gatehouse – which has staged a number of award-winning musicals in recent years including 42nd Street and Top Hat.

The new revival, running from 15 December to 16 January 2022, is directed and choreographed by Mykal Rand. It follows a down-and-out man who is visited by a series of guys named Moe, all tasked with turning his life around.

The show was last seen in London at a specially-created venue in Marble Arch in 2017.

Cast and further creatives are to be revealed. The show follows on from Funny Gals, which is currently playing at the Highgate space.