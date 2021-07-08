First trailer and cast revealed for new Disney movie Encanto with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda

First trailer and casting has been revealed for Encanto, Disney's new animated musical with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush (Zootopia) with co-direction by Charise Castro Smith (The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), the film is set to be released on 24 November 2021.

Initial casting for the piece will include Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine Nine), who said today: "I'm Colombian on my father's side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride...As a Disney kid, I'd burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those that stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all."

The film is set in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia and follows an extraordinary family called the Madrigals.

The voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan. The trailer also features iconic performer Carlos Vives.