First look at production images for Marys Seacole at the Donmar

Production photos have been released for the UK premiere production of Marys Seacole, which opens at the Donmar Warehouse tonight.

Jackie Sibblies Drury's 2019 play, which uses the life of famous British-Jamaican nurse and businesswoman Mary Seacole as its starting point, runs at the central London venue until 4 June.

Nadia Latif directs, with the creative team also featuring designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer and composer Xana, movement director Theo TJ Lowe, fight director Kev McCurdy, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder and casting director Anna Cooper.

The cast includes Déja J Bowens (making her professional debut) as Mamie, Llewella Gideon (The Vote) as Duppy Mary, Kayla Meikle (Paradise) as Mary, Esther Smith (Fairview) as Miriam, Olivia Williams (Tartuffe) as May, and Susan Wooldridge (Hay Fever) as Merry.

Kayla Meikle

© Marc Brenner

Llewella Gideon

© Marc Brenner

Olivia Williams and Susan Wooldridge

© Marc Brenner

Susan Wooldridge and Kayla Meikle

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner

Déja Bowens and Kayla Meikle

© Marc Brenner

Llewella Gideon

© Marc Brenner

Déja Bowens and Olivia Williams

© Marc Brenner

Déja Bowens

© Marc Brenner

Kayla Meikle

© Marc Brenner

Susan Wooldridge

© Marc Brenner

Esther Smith, Déja Bowens and Kayla Meikle

© Marc Brenner