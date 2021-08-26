First listen to Ben Platt sing two numbers from the new Dear Evan Hansen movie

It's coming soon!

The first two tracks from the Dear Evan Hansen movie have been released giving a first listen to Ben Platt alongside a cast featuring Julianne Moore as Heidi, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe, Amy Adams as Cynthia, Amandla Stenberg as Alana, Nik Dodani as Jared, Colton Ryan as Connor, and Danny Pino as Larry. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, Tommy Kane, Avery Bederman, Liz Kate, and Isaac Powell will also be seen in the film.

Set to hit UK shores on 22 October (almost a month AFTER its US release, boo), the piece is based on the multi-award-winning musical of the same name, following a reclusive teen who gets caught up in a palaver involving misunderstood emails and social awkwardness.









Steven Levenson pens the script from his original stage version, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel produce through Marc Platt Productions. Pasek and Paul are executive-producing.