Faces in the Crowd Gate Theatre cast announced

The full cast for Faces in the Crowd at the Gate Theatre will include Jimena Larraguivel, Neil D'Souza and Anoushka Lucas, it was announced today.

Larraguivel (Apple Tree Yard, Day of the Living), D'Souza (Beginners, Humans) and Lucas (Jesus Christ Superstar) will be joined by Juan-Leonardo Solari and Santiago Huertas Ruiz in the world premiere.

The play intertwines three narratives: a mother writing her first novel in Mexico City, a woman in New York haunted by the ghost of a Mexican poet and a poet, 100 years earlier, who is troubled by visions of a woman on the subway.

Artistic director Ellen McDougall adapts and directs the production from Valeria Luiselli's novel, translated by Christina McSweeney and with design by Bethany Wells, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun and sound design by George Dennis.

The show will run from 16 January to 8 February, with a press night on 21 January.