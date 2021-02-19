Exclusive: Vanara musical to have world premiere at Hackney Empire in October

New musical Vanara will have its world premiere at Hackney Empire later this year.

With a score by Gianluca Cucchiara, lyrics by Andrew James Whelan, and book by Michael Conley, the piece is set "on another earth in another time" and follows two tribes battling it out as disaster threatens to destroy their planet.

The musical will play at the east London venue from 22 to 31 October. After its world premiere, the show will have a UK-wide tour in 2022.

Producer Giovanna Romagnoli commented: "I am delighted to reunite our creative team and we are extremely excited to bring the world premiere of Vanara to London's Hackney Empire this autumn. We look forward to welcoming audiences to discover the thrilling world we have created. A new musical legend is waiting for you!"

You can watch a trailer here:





The production will be co-directed by Adam Lenson and Eleesha Drennan, who will also take on the roles of dramaturg and choreographer, respectively. Further creative team members are to be revealed.

You can have a listen to the show's album below (with an album cast featuring Eva Noblezada, Rob Houchen and Carrie Hope Fletcher). Casting for the stage production is to be announced.

Tickets go on sale from 10am.