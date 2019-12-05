Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End new full casting announced

New Everybody's Talking About Jamie casting has been announced for the West End.

Joining the previously announced Noah Thomas from 6 January 2020 will be Hiba Elchikhe, making her West End debut playing the role of Pritti Pasha, David O'Reilly in the role of Laika Virgin, Leon Craig as Sandra Bollock and Jordan Ricketts also makes his West End debut playing Dean.

New cast members also include Zion Battles (Levi), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Ebony Clarke (Swing/Dance Captain), Joe Wolstenholme (Swing) and Brian James Leys (Understudy).

Continuing with the show are current cast members: Melissa Jacques (Margaret New), Preeya Kalidas (Miss Hedge), Sejal Keshwala (Ray), Roy Haylock/Bianca Del Rio (Hugo/Loco Chanelle), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Marlon G. Day (Dad), Alexander Archer (Mickey), Zahra Jones (Becca), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Harriet Payne (Bex), Tilly La Belle Yengo (Fatimah), Marvyn Charles (Swing), Rachel Seirian (Swing) and Gillian Ford (Understudy).

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the West End later that year. The piece won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical.