Evening Standard Theatre Awards to be hosted by Cush Jumbo, Damian Lewis, Anna Wintour and Helen McCrory

Initial details and hosts have been announced for the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards, which will take place on Sunday 24 November.

Joining the returning Anna Wintour and the Standard's proprietor Evgeny Lebedev to host this year's events will be Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, and soon to star as Hamlet at the Young Vic), Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders, The Deep Blue Sea) and Damian Lewis (Homeland, The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?).

The event will take place at the London Coliseum on Sunday 24 November, with Jumbo presenting the ceremony.

Lebedev said: "For its 65th year, the Evening Standard Theatre Awards continues to recognise and celebrate London's extraordinary talent from playwrights, directors and actors to everyone who works so hard behind the scenes. With the London Coliseum providing the new backdrop for the ceremony, it is a great pleasure that I will be hosting the event with Anna, Cush, Damian and Helen."

The nominees for this year's awards will be announced in early November. Newly appearing on the judging panel this year will be Nick Curtis, Natasha Tripney and Holly Williams, while a new subcommittee will advise on the promising playwright award, led by WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, Sophia A Jackson and Sam Marlowe.

The categories for this year's awards will be:

Best Play

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Design

Most Promising Playwright

Emerging Talent Award

Best Musical

Best Musical Performance

The Lebedev Award