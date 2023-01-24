Evanna Lynch and more announced in Arcola Theatre season

Evanna Lynch will star in the Arcola's production of new play Under the Black Rock as part of the venue's season.

Set in '80s Belfast where a young woman is drawn into conflict, Tim Edge's play explores the shifting fortunes of Northern Irish families and their experiences with violence.

Lynch's previous stage credits have included Enda Walsh's Disco Pigs at Trafalgar Studios, The Omission of the Family Coleman at the Ustinov Studio in Bath, Games for Lovers at the Vaults, while an all-female production of Hamlet at the Watermill was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Lynch said: "I'm honoured to be part of this production of Under the Black Rock, a play that boldly and compassionately explores the topic of violent extremism during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, a period in history that even as a child I knew only to ask about in hushed tones.

"Even today, it's a topic you learn to tread lightly around so I was moved by the way this play manages to prompt deep reflection of the past and its bearing on the future. I'm thrilled to be working with Tim and Ben to help tell this story."

Edge added: "I worked and travelled extensively in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. I still maintain a deep affection for the people of the six counties. They have endured so much and deserve the consolation of optimism and relative stability. The play is dedicated to them."

Ben Kavanagh directs the show, with further casting and creative team to be revealed. It runs at the Arcola from 2 to 25 March 2023. Lynch is joined by John Nayagam (Cashel) and Flora Montgomery (Sandra/Bridget).

Also in the season are Worth a new collaboration from New Earth Theatre and Chester's Storyhouse, directed by Mingyu Lin (7 to 29 April), a new comedy The Misandrist from Lisa Carroll (10 May to 10 June) and Sam Potter's The Unicorn (7 to 24 June in the studio space), led by Alice Lamb. Completing the season is maatin's Duck, exploring ideas of cricket, privilege and race (27 June to 15 July).