Encore Radio to be closed down by owner Bauer

Musical theatre station Encore Radio will be closed down, it has been announced.

The decision has been made by owner Bauer, who are streamlining their portfolio of regional and digital stations.

A large number of Bauer's channels, which usually operate regionally with bespoke content, will all be rebranded as Greatest Hits Radio with the same content though with local news, travel, weather and other information also provided.

Encore Radio was first launched in October 2016, and became an online-only service in 2018. It provides songs from famous musical stage shows and films alongside theatre-related content and interviews.

The group managing director Graham Bryce said: "e are committed to ensuring the future of radio in local markets and serving the needs of our listeners and advertisers. However, our top priority right now will be to support those affected through this period."

A final air date is to be announced.