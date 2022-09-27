Emojiland to have one-off concert in the West End 

The show became a fan favourite over in the US

The cast of Emojiland

(© Photos supplied by production, assembled by WhatsOnStage)

'''Exclusive''': Award-winning musical ''Emojiland'', which premiered off-Broadway in 2020, is coming to the West End next month for a one-off concert on 31 October 2022.

''Emojiland'' centres on the diverse community of archetypes who live in our smart phones. They take one another at face value – but are far more complex: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for their own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past their own reflection; and a police officer who struggles to break ranks for what’s right.

Staged at the Garrick Theatre, the performance will feature a cast including: Blake Patrick Anderson (''Be More Chill'') as Nerd Face, Laura Baldwin (''Cinderella'') as Smize, Louise Dearman (''Wicked'') as Princess, Olly Dobson (''Back to the Future'') as Skull, Hiba Elchikhe (''Everybody’s Talking About Jamie'') as Pile of Poo, Renee Lamb (''Six'') as Police Officer, Hannah Lowther (''Heathers'') as Kissy Face, Tim Mahendran (''& Juliet'') as Guard, Natalie Paris (''Six'') as Construction Worker, Oliver Savile (''Rocky Horror Show'') as Prince, Jonny Weldon (''101 Dalmations'') as Person in Suit Levitating and Dean John-Wilson (''Aladdin'') as Sunny.

When a software update and an evil skull emoji threaten to destroy life as they know it, the characters in ''Emojiland'' must step out of their iconic roles to fight for survival, for freedom of self-expression and for true love.

It features music by Keith Harrison Dworkin, with book and lyrics by Dworkin and Laura Schein. ''Emojiland'' in the West End is produced by Paul Taylor Mills, with Phil Cornwell as musical director and casting by Will Burton CDG.

The show was originally presented by the New York Musical Festival (Dan Markley, executive director and producer). It was a Grand Jury Selection of the 2018 New York Musical Festival. The original 2020 Off-Broadway production was produced by Visceral Entertainment, and directed by Thomas Caruso.