Emma Corrin to play Orlando in Michael Grandage West End production

Michael Grandage (Frozen) will direct Emma Corrin in a new play based on Virginia Woolf's Orlando.

Grandage said today, "Neil Bartlett's joyous new adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Orlando dances through time and gender, challenging us to remember that nothing really matters except the courage to be yourself.

"It is one of the most surprising stories in the English language, and with its inspiring vision of all bodies having equal rights to love, I'm delighted that MGC is returning to the West End with Emma Corrin to bring this timely story to a whole new audience."

Grandage reunites with Corrin following the pair's work together on new film My Policeman.

Woolf's text follows an aristocrat whose life spans decades, countries and genders. It has been adapted to the stage on a variety of occasions, with Tilda Swinton having played the role on screen.

The Michael Grandage Company will have £10 tickets available across the run. Venue and dates are to be revealed.