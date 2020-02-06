Full cast joining Emilia Clarke announced for The Seagull in the West End

Full casting has been announced for The Seagull, which runs as part of the Jamie Lloyd-directed season of plays in the West End.

Joining Emilia Clarke in the show will be Danny Ashok (Medvedenko), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Tamzin Outhwaite (Polina), Patrick Robinson (Dorn), Seun Shote (Shamrayev), Indira Varma (Arkadina), and Sophie Wu (Masha).

Anya Reiss' new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's 1895 play is set in the modern day and follows a group of characters, all based at an isolated house in the country, that console each other as their dreams fall apart.

Lloyd directs the show with design by Soutra GIlmour, following on his major successes in 2019 on Betrayal, Evita and, currently running, Cyrano de Bergerac. Lloyd will also be directing Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House later in 2020.