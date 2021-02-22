Drive-in performances and screenings set to commence in April, government says

The government has said that drive-in cinema screenings and performances will be able to begin under "Step Two" of English reopening plans.

As part of the plans, as early as 12 April, drive-in performances and cinema screenings will be able to take place, subject to social distancing measures. Hopefully, a variety of these drive-in performances will be announced in due course.

Today the government unveiled its 2021 roadmap to reopening, going so far as to suggest that venues may be able to ease restrictions on social distancing as early as June, with socially distancing shows from May.

