Listen to "Double Life" from new musical GUY

WhatsOnStage will be premiering a number from new musical GUY at 8pm tonight.

This music video features LGBTQIA performers Vinegar Strokes, Courtney Stapleton, Rodney Vubya, Robin Simões da Silva, Ryan Kopel, and Evie Rose Lane, the cast and creative team of GUY, BSL translator Ciaran Stewart and an LGBTQIA virtual youth chorus from Lancashire.

The song, "Double Life", explores the complexity of growing up on the internet, touching on its capacity to enable love, connection, community, as well as jealousy, loneliness, and being a different person online.

It inspired a project of the same name funded by Culture Co-op Lancaster and More Music where the GUY cast and choreographer, Ashley Luke Lloyd, worked with LGBTQIA young people from Lancashire to reflect on their own experiences of living a double life through devised digital performances and choreographing the music video.

Tune in at 8pm GMT to watch the number – it will be premiering here: