Donmar Warehouse's refurbishment – first look

The Donmar Warehouse has had something of a zhoosh up – with a number of extra facilities now available for audiences.

As part of the spatial reconfiguration, more natural light will be brought into the building while the new redesign, overseen by architects Haworth Tompkins, artistic director Michael Longhurst and designer Tom Scutt, has brought back some of the venue's original warehouse aesthetic.

Step-free street-level ramps, as well as new lifts and wider door access, have been provided, while extra toilets and a café have been added to the front of house space. There are also refurbished seats in the auditorium, which will now welcome guide dogs and hearing dogs.

Artistic director Michael Longhurst explains: "We are thrilled to be reopening our building this month after this period of enforced closure due to Covid, followed by building works. These renovations have been long in the planning and adapted following the impact of the pandemic but I'm so pleased that we have managed to achieve something so positive in very challenging circumstances.

"We are grateful to the funders and supporters whose generosity have enabled us to create a more welcoming, accessible theatre that is now future-proofed with state of the art ventilation and electrical systems. I cannot wait to see audiences and artists using our new spaces and gathering together to create and witness fantastic theatre, starting with our opening production of Cordelia Lynn's Love and Other Acts of Violence – see you there!"



