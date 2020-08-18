Donmar Warehouse extends Blindness show run

The Donmar Warehouse's production of Blindness has been extended by two weeks following an initially sell-out run.

The piece is adapted from José Saramago's novel by Simon Stephens and is directed by Walter Meierjohann. Award-winning performer Juliet Stevenson speaks the text in the show, which has sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun and production consultancy by Hannah Thompson.

The hour-long ticketed event will have a limited number of visitors to 6 September (there will be four performances per day), with audience members sat two metres apart. Visitors listen on headphones, with the show featuring binaural sound design created by the two Ringhams.

All visitors will be required to wear a face covering throughout their visit (medical exemptions permitted) as will all Donmar staff.

Blindness is set in a world where a new illness starts to cause sight failure among the wider population. WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton said of the show in her four-star review: "It takes theatre back to its roots - a group of people gathered together to listen to a story – and then adds contemporary technological wizardry."

Read the full review here.