Donmar Warehouse unveils new season including Jack Thorne play and Private Lives with Stephen Mangan

The Donmar Warehouse has unveiled two new productions as part of its 2023 season plans.

Set to be artistic director Michael Longhurst's penultimate season at the venue, announced today is a new play by Jack Thorne, titled When Winston Went to War with the Wireless directed by Katy Rudd.

The piece explores the relationship between the British state and the BBC during the 1920s General Strike. It runs from 2 June to 29 July, with cast and creative team to be announced.

Also in the season is an anniversary production of Noël Coward's Private Lives (7 April to 27 May), set to star Stephen Mangan as Elyot, Rachael Stirling as Amanda, Laura Carmichael as Sibyl and Sargon Yelda as Victor.

Directed by Longhurst, the comedy is designed by Hildegard Bechtier, lit by Jack Knowles and cast by Anna Cooper.

The venue has also unveiled casting for the upcoming UK premiere of Next to Normal.