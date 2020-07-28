Don McLean musical in the works, aiming for 2022 release

Don McLean has revealed that a stage show based on his life is in the works.

The "American Pie" singer recently spilled the beans via his website on the freshly cooking play, which is being produced by Broadway's Corey Brunish (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Russell Miller alonsgside Spencer Proffer, who is also releasing a documentary about the iconic folk singer.

According to McLean, the musical will follow his life and will feature many of the award-winning performer's songs, including "Vincent", "Castles in the Air" and "Wonderful Baby". McLean says it will be a similar show to the likes of Jersey Boys or The Temptations, though added "I hope it'll be a little bit better than that…not too obvious and not too easy".

At the moment, producers are said to be eyeing a 2022 release date for the show, though casting, writers and the creative team are all to be revealed.

