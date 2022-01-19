Documentary about the making of Marianne Elliott's Company revival announced

The PBS series Great Performances will air a new documentary about the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, which is now enjoying a Broadway revival after originally opening in the West End.

Great Performances: Keeping Company With Sondheim will feature rehearsal and performance footage, plus new interviews with director Marianne Elliott, Katrina Lenk (who leads the show on Broadway), Patti LuPone, and members of the original 1970 cast. It will also feature an interview with the composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November of last year.

Filmed over two years, the broadcast takes an inside look at Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott's creative process of bringing the reimagined gender-swapped production to Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elliott's award-winning revival recasts 35-year-old bachelor Bobby as "Bobbie," a woman of the same age navigating the single life in Manhattan.

The documentary is set to premiere Friday, May 27, at 9pm ET on PBS in the US, with plans for global release unconfirmed, though we expect it will appear some day.