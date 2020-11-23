DIY musical Saving Christmas announced featuring the voice of Simon Callow

A new DIY musical, Saving Christmas, is to be released in time for the festive season.

The show sees a script, score and more sent to at-home performers to try for themselves. It features a story that sees Santa and his elves get ill over Christmas and, as a result, Santa's nerdy child SJ has to oversee the festive period.

The piece, produced by the British Youth Music Theatre, has an idea by Steven Dexter, features a story and book by Dexter and Elliot Davis, music by Jimmy Jewell and lyrics by Davis, with orchestration and music production by Joe Hood.

Simon Callow lends his voice to the experience as Santa, while West End performers Luke Bayer and Kayleigh McKnight will also provide guide vocals to help steer stage success.

Buyers will also receive a script, a score and more to help with their at-home productions.

The show is available to pre-order now via the British Youth Music Theatre with the show available from 1 December – with anyone of any age able to have a try!