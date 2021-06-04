Disney's Royal Albert Hall musical concert to be added to Disney Plus next month

DIsney's special Disney's Broadway Hits concert, seen in the autumn of 2016, will be added to Disney Plus.

Filmed at the Royal Albert Hall, the line up for the event includes the West End cast of Aladdin, as well as the show's composer and Oscar winner Alan Menken.

Keith Lockhart conducts the BBC Concert Orchestra, with the streamed show also featuring songs from shows including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Mary Poppins. Cast appearing include Scarlett Strallen, Trevor DIon Nicholas, Ashley Brown and Merle Dandridge.

WhatsOnStage gave the piece a glowing four-star review when it played in London, praising the "selection of the finest vocalists in the world".

The piece will be released on 2 July 2021 on Disney Plus – which you can sign up for here.