Disney releases free education packs for schools and home learning

Disney Theatrical Productions has released educational resources for families for free online.

Featuring content for three different age brackets – 6 to 11, 11 to 14 and "all ages", for those who just want a bit of Disney fun – there are tips for costume making, set-model building and behind-the-scenes videos. The company will also present podcasts featuring technicians working backstage on Disney shows.

The productions involved include Frozen, Aladdin, Mary Poppins and The Lion King, all of which have either run, are currently running or are scheduled to run in the West End.

As venue closures continue, theatres and shows have been releasing more material to keep families entertained while in lockdown. You can read more in our round-up.