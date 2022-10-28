Disney100: The Concert UK tour and immersive experience to run in 2023

Last night Disney held a special event at Banking Hall in London to celebrate its forthcoming centenary under the banner of 100 Years of Wonder and we were on hand to find out what Mickey and his friends have lined up.

Hosted by Emma Willis and showcasing the best of upcoming Disney Plus offerings and Disneyland Paris celebrations – alongside a presentation of the entire "Part Of Your World" musical number performed by Halle Bailey from the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid just for the fans in attendance – the evening also saw the announcement of a plethora of UK-based events throughout 2023.









Disney100: The Concert will tour the UK next spring bringing with it the Hollywood Sound Orchestra, cinema screens and live solo artists to perform seminal musical moments from the past 100 years. It will include songs from the likes of Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast and Encanto and also highlights from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar.

The tour will launch at the Glasgow OVO Hydro on 31 May 2023, before visiting Leeds First Direct Arena (1 June), Liverpool M&S Bank Arena (2 June), The O2 in London (4 June), Manchester AO Arena (5 June), Birmingham Resorts World Arena (6 June), Cardiff International Arena (7 June) and Bournemouth International Centre (8 June).

In addition, Disney100: The Exhibition will be heading to the ExCeL in London in autumn 2023, featuring rarely seen original artworks, artefacts, costumes, props and other memorabilia from the comapny's archives.

Finally, London has also been chosen to debut an "immersive multi-sensory experience" set in the worlds of The Lion King, Lilo and Stitch, Alice in Wonderland and Mickey Mouse. Entitled Wonder of Friendship – The Experience, the attraction will be 1000 square metres in size with a location and dates still to be revealed.