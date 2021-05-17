Disenchanted musical film announces further casting and plot details

Further casting for Disenchanted, the musical sequel to Enchanted, has been revealed, as has further plot details about the piece.

A sequel to the much-loved classic following Disney princess Giselle, who comes to live in the real world, the film has started production ahead of a Disney Plus release in 2022.

Amy Adams stars as Giselle alongside Patrick Dempsey as Giselle's husband Robert Philip, James Marsden as Prince Edward from Andalasia, Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, the former dress maker now married to Prince Edward, Maya Rudolph as Malvina, Giselle's new adversary in Monroeville; Kolton Stewart as Malvina's son, Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosalyn, Jayma Mays as Ruby, Oscar Nunez as Edgar and Gabriella Baldacchino as Robert Philip's now grown daughter, Morgan. Baldacchino will make her feature film debut as the older Morgan, taking over the role from Rachel Covey.

The plot is described as: "Fifteen years after Enchanted, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family."

The film is directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray) who says today: "Working again with Disney has been like coming home...With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen's mind blowing new score, and Barry and Disney's support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world."