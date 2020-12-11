Director Andy Fickman joins Halls musical with plans being made for 2021 London debut

Director Andy Fickman, who helped steer Heathers the Musical to its WhatsOnStage Award-winning success, has announced he will be overseeing new musical Halls.

The piece, penned by writers, Jennifer Harrison and George Stroud, first released a work-in-progress video earlier this year, with a new reading having taken place last month during the second lockdown.

His other credits include She's the Man, Parental Guidance, You Again, The Game Plan and Playing with Fire.

Fickman said today: "This is a show about hope, about starting a new chapter and having new opportunities. Halls celebrates both our differences and what unites us, and I believe it is a show that people will need to see after this crazy year. It is a story that will make people laugh and cry and I cannot wait to bring this new musical to the stage. Thank you so much to our incredible cast who helped us out today, we are so grateful to y'all."

Appearing in that virtual November readthrough were Sophie Isaacs (Heathers, SIX), Olivia Moore (Waitress, Heathers), Grace Mouat (SIX, & Juliet), Millie O'Connell (Be More Chill, SIX), Felipe Pacheco (Frantic Assembly), Alex Tranter (& Juliet, Eugenius), Ivano Turco (Cinderella) and Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Rent).

Halls plans to be making its London debut in 2021, with dates, venue and the rest of the creative team still to be announced.

You can watch the original video here: