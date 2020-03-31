Digital Theatre to offer Old Vic's Endgame ticketholders a recording of the show and two weeks' free access

The online streaming platform Digital Theatre will help the Old Vic provide an online recording of Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming in Endgame for ticketholders who donated the cost of their ticket.

The show was forced to cancel the final two weeks of its run as the coronavirus outbreak closed theatres up and down the country.

Any ticketholders will also be given free access to Digital Theatre for a 14-day period, plus a private video message from the cast, and a free Friends membership for the Old Vic entitling them to Priority Booking valid for one year.

Neelay Patel, Digital Theatre's CEO said: "At this critical time, when theatres across the country are closed, Digital Theatre wants to support the theatre industry as much as possible. We feel privileged to be in a position where we can help the Old Vic by giving them access to our technology and Endgame ticket holders access to our platform. Giving back to the arts is something that Digital Theatre+ has always done with royalty payments made to theatres, theatre producers, actors, musicians, creatives, production staff, writers (for written and AV content) and licensors."

The piece is directed by Richard Jones with design by Stewart Laing, lighting by Adam Silverman, sound by Fergus O'Hare and movement direction by Sarah Fahie. David Sawer is the sound consultant on this production and Danielle Baker-Charles the Baylis assistant director.