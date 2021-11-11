Dick Whittington drag panto announces complete West End cast and reveals portraits

Drag pantomime Dick Whittington has unveiled its complete casting ahead of its festive run on dates from 5 December.

As previously revealed, the piece will star Cheryl Hole as Dick, Kitty Scott Claus as The Spirit of Soho, and Choriza May as Queen Rat.

Written by Gareth Joyner and directed by TuckShop founder and creative director Chris Clegg, Dick Whittington will also star Holly Stars as The Cat, Beau Jangles as The Mayor of Soho, Yshee Black as Dame Sarah, and Ophelia Love as Villager Number 4.

Today it has been revealed that Karen from Finance will play Alice and Richard Energy will play Daddy.

Co-produced with Ameena Hamid, the piece plays on 5, 12 and 19 December, as well as 4 and 9 January at the Phoenix Theatre.

Karen from Finance said: "If the parks are the lungs of London then the Theatre is absolutely the heart. This is my second big show with TuckShop, and in it I'm making both my Panto debut AND my West End debut. Also working alongside such a stellar cast, it's all living proof that dreams really do come true in London Town!"

Further creative team members are to be announced.