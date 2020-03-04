Diana musical has opened in previews on Broadway

After months of waiting, the musical based on the life of Princess Diana is live on Broadway.

The show, titled Diana: A True Musical Story, has just opened in previews after an initial run in California in 2019. It stars Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) in the titular role, alongside Roe Hartrampf (The Bad Guys) as Prince Charles, Erin Davie (Sunday in the Park with George) as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Queen Elizabeth.

Numbers in the piece include "Welcome to the Windsors", "Here Comes James Hewitt" and "Princess Di Floating", with the story following Diana from her first meeting with the Royal Family, her wedding and sensational media profile through to death in the 1990s. A cast album is also coming soon, so British audiences will be able to hear the show in action.

The show has a pretty cracking creative team, including a raft of Come From Away creatives – director Christopher Ashley, choreographer Kelly Devine, musical. supervisor Ian Eisendrath and sound designer Gareth Owen. Devine, Eisendrath and Owen recently won big at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, where Come From Away won five awards including Best New Musical.

Diana has book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — who were responsible for hit musical Memphis. The piece also has costume design by six-time Tony winner William Ivey Long, set design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz and orchestrations by John Clancy.

You can see who else will be in the show here, and watch a video with the cast below:

