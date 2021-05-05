Denise van Outen to release charity single to celebrate theatres reopening

Denise van Outen will release a new charity video, filmed in the West End, to celebrate the return of live performance.

Created alongside belVita and Acting for Others, the song will be released on Friday, with a video shot across London.

Joined by a cohort of West End dancers for the show, the team has been rehearsing at the Dominion Theatre, currently home of the (temporarily closed) The Prince of Egypt musical.

Van Outen said today: "I can't think of a better return to performing than taking to the streets of the West End to perform a song that not only brings a smile to people's faces but also shines a light on a charity close to my heart, Acting for Others. The pandemic has been tough for us all and those who work and live in theatreland have suffered greatly, including my own parents.

"My dad works at The Lyceum Theatre on The Lion King and my mum has been working on Tina: The Musical at the Aldwych Theatre. It's great that we can all finally look forward to brighter days!"

You can watch Van Outen discuss the project here: