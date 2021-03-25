New casting has been revealed for Death Drop in the West End.

The "Drag-atha Christie" murder mystery experience will be recommencing its run from 19 May at the Garrick Theatre, with socially distanced audiences.

Making their West End debuts will be Willam as 80s pop sensation Shazza, alongside Latrice Royale as Summer Raines, a glamorous American weather girl living in London and Myra Dubois as The Lady.

LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic and Holly Stars – who all performed in the show's original run last year – will return to reprise their co-starring roles.

Willam said: "I'm excited to be in the West End with my breast friend Latrice Royale in Death Drop, a spectacular drag musical murder mystery. No spoilers please (I DID IT)."

Tickets for the show are on sale now, with the piece set for an eight-week run until 11 July.

The show is penned by Stars, based on an idea by Christopher D Clegg, and directed by Jesse Jones.

