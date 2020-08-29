Dear Evan Hansen's Nicole Raquel Dennis and Sam Tutty to perform live-streamed concert

Two stars from Dear Evan Hansen – Nicole Raquel Dennis and Sam Tutty, will come together to perform a live concert streamed from the Phoenix Arts Club in the West End.

Tutty and Dennis both originated roles in the West End premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical, with Tutty going on to win the Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of lead figure Evan at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Dennis, who has also performed in Waitress and is set to star as Effie White in the upcoming tour of Dreamgirls, will be socially distanced from Tutty during the event, being streamed from the central London location.

The event will be taking place on Sunday 20 September at 5pm, with tickets available from producers Lambert Jackson Productions. The concert is similar to that presented by David Hunter and Lucie Jones recently at the same venue.