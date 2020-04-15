Deafinitely Theatre to release three shows online for free

Deafinitely Theatre, which champions deaf actors and creatives, will stream three productions online for free.

Presented in both British Sign Language and Spoken English, the productions will be available on the company's YouTube channel here.

The first show is Deafinitely Theatre and Shakespeare's Globe's co-production of Love's Labour's Lost, which ran at the Globe in 2012. In May, the company's production of George Brant's Grounded, starring Nadia Nadarajah and Charmaine Wombwell and running at the Park Theatre, will be released, while June's show will be Mike Bartlett's Contractions, co-produced by Deafinitely Theatre and the New Diorama Theatre.

Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, Paula Garfield today said, "We are in precarious times – probably the most difficult and unusual of this century, and many people are struggling. It is therefore important that we find a way to survive and connect beyond physical contact and culture remains a vital way for us to come together, even when we can't congregate in theatres or galleries.

"Deafinitely Theatre is thrilled to make digitally available three of our recent plays to give audiences a chance to see, or revisit, these acclaimed bilingual productions. Each will be available for free for one month on Deafinitely's YouTube channel."