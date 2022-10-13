David Tennant, Sharon Small, Elliot Levey and director Dominic Cooke talk Good in the West End

Last night we were feeling quite "Good" about ourselves as we got to chat with two-time WhatsOnStage Award winner David Tennant, as well as his castmates Sharon Small and Elliot Levey and director Dominic Cooke, at the opening night of the new West End production of C P Taylor's play... Good!

Originally scheduled to run at London's Playhouse Theatre back in autumn 2020, the production suffered not one but two pandemic-induced delays, but the stars have now finally aligned for Tennant's first return to the stage since 2017's Don Juan in Soho.

Find out what he and his collaborators had to say about the momentous occasion in our video below:





Good follows a music-loving German professor in the late 1930s as he contemplates the philosophical underpinnings of shocking Nazi party policies.

The production features a creative team that includes set and costume designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, sound designer Tom Gibbons, wigs and make-up designer Campbell Young, music arranger and composer Will Stuart, movement director Imogen Knight and casting director Amy Ball.

Good runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 24 December 2022, with tickets on sale below.