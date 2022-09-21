David Tennant, Elliot Levey, Sharon Small and more in West End Good rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for Good, which opens in previews early next month.

The new revival of CP Taylor's play stars David Tennant, Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small. Further casting includes Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Jim Creighton, Edie Newman and Lizzie Schenk.

Dominic Cooke's production, which begins performances on 5 October, features a creative team including set and costume designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, sound designer Tom Gibbons, wigs and make-up designer Campbell Young, music arranger and composer Will Stuart, movement director Imogen Knight and casting director Amy Ball.

The play follows a music-loving German professor in the late 1930s as he contemplates the philosophical underpinnings of shocking Nazi party policies.

Tickets are on sale below.