David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus musical to be streamed in January

The London production of hit musical Lazarus, featuring tunes by David Bowie, will be available to stream over three days in early January.

Michael C Hall stars in the show, playing Thomas Newton, a role Bowie played in the 1976 film The Man Who Fell to Earth. Amy Lennox, Jamie Muscato, Sophie Ann Caruso and Michael Esper also appear in the piece.

The piece features songs by Bowie and was one of his final projects before he died. The musical, which has transferred from New York Theatre Workshop in Manhattan, is directed by Ivo van Hove and ran in 2016.

The piece will be streamed from 8 (Bowie's birthday) to 10 (fifth anniversary of his death) January at 7pm (3pm on 10 January) via Dice.fm.

It has lyrics by Enda Walsh, lighting and design by Jan Versweyveld, sound by Brian Ronan and Tony Gayle, choreography by Annie-B Parson, costume by An D'Huys and musical direction by Henry Hey.

