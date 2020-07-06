Godspell 50th anniversary charity concert to star Ruthie Henshall, Darren Day and more

Ruthie Henshall and Darren Day will star in an online charity concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell, it was announced today.

Henshall and Day will reprise their roles from the 1993 studio recording of the Stephen Schwartz musical. They will be joined by Sam Tutty, Ria Jones, Jenna Russell, Jodie Steele, Shekinah McFarlane and more to tell the series of parables that lead up to the Passion of Christ.

The performers will be filmed at their homes and digitally edited together alongside visual animations. Additional cast members include Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Gerard McCarthy, Alison Jiear, Lucy Williamson, Ronald Brian and Jerome Bell, all supported by an ensemble from Italia Conti. The show will be directed by Michael Stratten.

The production will be available to stream from 27 to 29 August and will raise money for three charities – the Hope Mill Theatre (A Factory of Creativity CIO), Acting For Others and the National AIDS Trust.

Tickets are on sale now – click here to purchase.