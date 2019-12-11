Pretty Woman: The Musical cast to feature Danny Mac and Aimie Atkinson in the West End

Pretty Woman: The Musical will star Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac when it plays in the West End from February 2020, it has been announced today.

Atkinson will play Vivian – the role originated in the film by Julia Roberts – and Mac will play Edward when the musical opens at the Piccadilly Theatre from 13 February. Full casting for the show will be announced soon.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton. The show will be directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Based on the iconic 1990 film of the same name, the musical started its life at Chicago's Oriental Theatre before transferring to Broadway, where it opened at the Nederlander Theatre with Samantha Barks (Les Misérables) and Andy Karl (Groundhog Day).

Mitchell commented on the West End casting: "When I first saw Aimie I knew I wanted to work with her. Her star quality, attack and voice in Six leapt off the stage. I have wanted to work with the very talented Danny Mac for ages. His voice is perfectly suited for Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's romantic score. Together, Aimie and Danny will make the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical sizzle, and with them we'll all be falling in love again with Garry Marshall and J F Lawton's romantic story."