Danny Elfman and Phoebe Bridgers to star in The Nightmare Before Christmas live performance

Two special concerts will see live performances of classic movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring star cast members.

Legendary Hollywood composer Danny Elfman (who sang in the original film) will once more portray the character of Jack Skellington in the live performance, singing along to the film as its presented on the big screen. He will be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra for the show.

First released in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick (James and the Giant Peach) and was based on a story and characters designed by Tim Burton. It tells the story of Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday.

Joining Elfman will be award-winning performer Phoebe Bridgers, playing the role of Sally and accompanying the screening, while the cast also includes Ken Page, reprising his role as Oogie Boogie.

Live productions of the film have been presented to sold out audiences across the globe, including the Hollywood Bowl, Barclays Center, Tokyo International Forum, and London's The SSE Arena, Wembley in 2019.

The concerts will take place at the OVO Arena in Wembley on 9 and 10 December, with tickets on sale below.