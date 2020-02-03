Daniel Boys and Earl Carpenter join The Pirate Queen West End concert premiere

Final casting has been announced for the charity concert production of The Pirate Queen, which runs for one night only at the London Coliseum on Sunday 23 February.

Daniel Boys (Nativity!) and Earl Carpenter (Les Misérables) will perform in the show, joining stars including Rachel Tucker, Hannah Waddingham, Jai McDowall, Steph Parry, Emma Norman and Matthew Pagan.

The show, which first opened on Broadway in 2007, is by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Alain Boublil, Richard Maltby Jr and John Dempsey, with book by Schönberg, Boublil and Maltby Jr. The concert is directed by Drew Baker, designed by Ben M Rogers and produced by Tom Gribby.

Cast in the ensemble are Pearce Barron, Jamie Birkett, Trudi Camilleri, Sabrina Carter, Shaun Dalton, Adam Dawson, Callum Heinrich, Jade Johnson, Harry Mills, Charlotte Payne, Sophie Reeves and Jak Skelly.

Further ensemble members include Skye Adams, Thomas Ball, Jeremy Batt, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Sinead O Callaghan, Christopher Cameron, Jordan Castle, Alfie Doohan, Charlie Ellerton, Judicel Eslao, Nicola Espallardo, Amy Everett, Lois Morgan Gay, Aidan Harkins, Siwan Henderson, Hannah-Grace Lawson, James Mateo-Salt, Scarlett Maltman, Ethan Tanner, Harry Winchester and Cristian Zaccarini.

Proceeds will go to Leukaemia UK, with tickets on sale now.