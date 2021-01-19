Dan Stevens and Rebecca Hall to star in A Midsummer Night's Dream virtual production

An all-star cast will lead a virtual rehearsed-reading production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Shakespeare's comedy will be presented for one-night-only, directed by Jenny Caron Hall. The ensemble will feature Dan Stevens (Legion, Beauty and the Beast) as Oberon/Theseus and Rebecca Hall (Mrs Warren's Profession, The Prestige) in the role of Titania/Hippolyta. Also set to appear are Sara Kestelman (Maigret in Monmartre) as Quince and Luisa Omielan (Miranda) as Bottom.

The full cast features Richard Blaine (Philostrate), Joseph Blatchley (Robin Starveling), Daniel Bowerbank (Helena), Amesh Edireweera (Tom Snout/Wall), Tim Fitzhigham (Francis Flute/Thisbe), Hall (Titania/Hippolyta), Ed Hughes (Snug/Lion), Kestelman (Peter Quince), Malachy King (A Fairy), Wendy Morgan (Puck), Omielan (Bottom/Pyramus), Louis Rudnicki (Demetrius), David Sibley (Egeus), Stevens (Oberon/Theseus), Barnaby Taylor (Lysander), Máiréad Tyers (Hermia), with the voices of Pease-Bottom, Cobweb, Moth and Mustard-seed read by members of the Mini-Mouth Youth Theatre.

Artistic Director of SHAKE festival, Jenny Caron Hall, said today, "Expressed in beautiful language, this is an extraordinary play; romantic, magical, and very funny. I'm thrilled it's being vividly brought to life in this online reading by such a brilliant cast."

Tickets are available now, with the show taking place on 31 March.