Daddy Long Legs musical to be presented on stream.theatre

Boulevard Productions will stream its production of hit musical Daddy Long Legs on stream.theatre.

The award-winning show with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, is based on the classic novel by Jean Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring Fred Astaire. It follows an orphan, Jerusha, as she is aided by a mysterious benefactor.

Directed by Killian Collins and Mark O'Looney, with musical direction by David Wray, the piece stars Eoin Cannon (Angela's Ashes The Musical) and Róisín Sullivan (A Man of No Importance).

You can watch a performance video from the show here:

The piece will be available on stream.theatre from 8 to 14 March.

A previously unveiled Barn Theatre production has had its virtual run pulled.