Watch Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Willemijn Verkaik and more perform at the Oscars
Stars wowed at the Oscars last night
Musical theatre stars a-plenty lit up the Dolby Theatre for this year's Oscars, and you can watch their performances below.
Frozen and Wicked star Idina Menzel was joined on stage by another former Elphaba Willemijn Verkaik in an international rendition of Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown". Broadway star Cynthia Erivo also performed her Oscar-nominated song "Stand Up".
Cynthia Erivo performs "Stand Up" at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/MVhGyyo7GQ— #HARRIET (@HarrietFilm) February 10, 2020
Watch Idina Menzel and Willemijn Verkaik singing "Into the Unknown" here:
