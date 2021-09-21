Curve Leicester begins search for Billy Elliot stars

We don't know if you heard the news, but Billy is back!

Curve in Leicester is reviving the iconic musical in what is going to be its first new production since its West End premiere 15 years ago.

Set in a County Durham town, the piece has music by little-known songwriter Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall. It follows a young boy who dreams of dancing, against the backdrop of the miners' strikes.

The musical is returning in what we wholeheartedly expect to be a radically different form with director Nikolai Foster (responsible for a variety of exciting and critically lauded revivals, including Sunset Boulevard and White Christmas) uniting with choreographer Lucy Hind (Girl from the North Country), as well as set and costume designer Colin Richmond and lighting designer Ben Cracknell. It is set to play from 7 July.

Here's where you (or someone you know!) come in! The venue is looking for young talent to play either Billy or one of his peers. Award-winning casting director Jo Hawes, who has overseen some of the biggest shows in recent history, has kickstarted the search for Billy and his mates.

Want to know more? Best to email [email protected] to find out more. Jo will provide specs and a brief for the young roles (Note, Hawes is only handling the child casting).

Do you know someone who could "shine" in the role?