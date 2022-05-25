Cruise to return to the West End this summer

Jack Holden's Olivier award-nominated play Cruise will return for a new West End run this summer.

Playing at the Apollo Theatre from 13 August to 4 September, the piece is written and performed by Jack Holden (Ten Per Cent) and brings the world of 1980s Soho into dazzling light while also paying tribute to a generation decimated by HIV and AIDS.

The production had its West End debut in May 2021, the first new play to have its premiere there since the pandemic. It received glowing reviews.

Bronagh Lagan (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) directs the piece, which has original music composed and performed live by John Patrick Elliott.

"We're ecstatic that Cruise is coming to the Apollo Theatre for a limited run this Summer. Our first run reopened the West End with a bang. Audiences had been cooped up indoors for a long time, and we all needed a reason to come together, to laugh, to cry and to have a little dance – Cruise was just that.

"This incarnation of Cruise will be bigger, brighter, louder and prouder. We can't wait to get back on stage, make one hell of a noise, and take our audiences back to 1980s Soho."

The piece's creative team also includes Nik Corrall (design), STUFISH Entertainment Architects (co-design), Jai Morjaria (lighting design), Sarah Golding (movement) and Max Pappenheim (additional sound design).